Favorite Day Valentine’s Caramels Recalled For Tree Nuts

Favorite Day Valentine’s Caramels with Nonpareils are being recalled because they contain tree nuts that are not declared on the label. Tree nut include chestnuts, Brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews, among others. An allergy to one of these nuts does not necessarily indicate that the person will be allergic to others.

Anyone who is allergic to these nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Silvestri Sweets Inc. of Geneva, Illinois.

These caramels were distributed nationwide through Target stores. The recalled product is Favorite Day Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils. The candy is packaged in an 8 ounce branded stand up pouch bag. The lot number is 33822. The best by date is 07 DEC 2023. Those numbers are printed on the back of the bag under the UPC number, which was not supplied in the recall notice.

The problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packing process. The recall was started by the company when they discovered that tree nuts were in the product and the packaging did not declare that allergen as required by law.

If you bought this Favorite Day Valentine’s Caramels product and are allergic to tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.