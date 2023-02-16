Paradise Grills Outdoor Kitchens Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Paradise Grills Outdoor Kitchens are being recalled for possible fire and burn hazards. Liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the closed lid and cabinets, causing an explosion when the user lights the grill. The company has received two reports of the grill exploding, causing severe burns to the consumers. The recalling firm is Paradise Grilling Systems Inc. of Ocoee, Florida.

The recalled product is Paradise Grills First Generation Outdoor Kitchens. About 18,000 of these units were sold at Paradise Grills showrooms, as well as at home, boat, and RV shoes nationwide from January 2009 through December 2020. The kitchen sold for between $4,000 and $15,000.

The kitchens can have cabinets, sinks, refrigerators, and other features like LED lighting, Tiki Huts, granite, and commercial grills, as well as other options. The recalled models, which are listed on the sales agreement, are the GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14, Tahiti, Fiji, Tropicana, Aruba 6, and Aruba 8.

If you purchased this grill kitchen in those model variations, stop using it immediately. Contact Paradise Grills to receive a new 16″ x 4″ stainless steel vent to be installed on the kitchen. Consumers located in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Alabama should immediately contact the company to schedule a date for their free repair, including labor and a new vent.

Consumers in all other states should contact the company for free shipment of the vent, installation instructions, and reimbursement for the installation cost by a qualified professional or technician. Paradise Grills is contacting all known purchasers directly.