FDA Advisory About Raw Darwin’s Natural Pet Foods For Salmonella

The FDA has issued an advisory about some lots of raw Darwin’s Natural Pet Foods for possible Salmonella contamination. People should not feed their pets these foods. The foods were made by Arrow Reliance Inc. FDA sampling from the lots listed below tested positive for Salmonella.

The foods in question include Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs. The lot number for this product is 9774. It was manufactured on June 13, 2023. Also recalled is Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe for Cats. The lot number for that product is 9795, and it was manufactured on June 28, 2023. Finally, Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe for Cats is recalled. The lot number for that item is 9830, and it was manufactured on July 19, 2023.

Thee pet foods are packaged in white and clear plastic containers. The dog food has blue labeling, and the cate food has blue and green labeling. Each package weights two pounds and consists of four separate units. The lot codes are printed on the front of the lower left unit of the package.

If you bought any of these raw Darwin’s Natural Pet Foods, do not feed them to your pet. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Salmonella can make both pets and people sick. Pets can get sick and not show any symptoms, while others may experience vomiting, bloody diarrhea, fever, loss of appetite, and decreased activity. Humans can contract this infection from handling the food, and also from petting an animal who is infected and who has shed the pathogen in their feces. Pet bowls and the areas where they live can also be contaminated.

People with Salmonella infections can experience fever, chills, nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have fed this food to your pets and they have been ill, take them to their veterinarian. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.