FDA Warns About LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Infant Formula

The FDA is warning parents about LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Infant Formula because the company did not submit the required premarket notification to the FDA to demonstrate the safety and nutritional adequacy of the product. The FDA must review key information about the product ingredients, nutritional information, and manufacturing information before infant formula can be sold in the United States.

In addition, preparation instructions on the product do not align with measurements that are used on other approved infant formula bottles. If powdered infant formula is not diluted correctly, the infant can suffer physical problems. Diluting it too much may slow or delay growth, and not diluting it enough can cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and kidney issues. The FDA did not recommend that caregivers use measuring spoons or cups to measure powdered infant formula, since those items could introduce microbial contaminants.

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to feed LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Infant Formula to infants because it cannot be sold without FDA approval. If you did buy them, understand that the products have not been evaluated to make sure they meet U.S. food safety and nutritional standards. The products could contain ingredients that have not been evaluated by the FDA to determine if they are safe to use in infant formula.

These products were sold online through the company’s webpage. They include LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Infant Formula, and LittleOak Natural Goat Milk Follow-on Formula. If you bought either of these products, discard them.