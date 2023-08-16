Fresh Creative Foods Caesar Salad Recalled For Possible Deer Feces

by

Fresh Creative Foods Caesar Salad Kit is being recalled because it may be contaminated with deer feces. Deer feces can contain pathogens such as E. coli and the prion that can cause chronic wasting disease, although there is no evidence at this time that humans can develop chronic wasting disease.

They can also contain Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria monocytogenes, Cryptosporidium, and Giardia bacteria. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page and not on the regular recall page, there is no mention of whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company or the FDA to date. The recalling firm is RMJV LP, doing business as Fresh Creative Foods of Vista, California.

The recalled product is Fresh Creative Foods Caesar Salad Kit that is sold in film bags that are individually sealed and packaged inside a cardboard case. The total package size is 6.6 pounds. Each bag weighs 3.3 pounds. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 13454.35855. This salad was sold to one consignee in Illinois. About 1,210 cases of this salad are affected by this recall.

If you bought this salad, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access the salad, after first wrapping it or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.