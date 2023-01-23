Fresh Prep Nutty Kale Salad with Goat Cheese Recalled

by

Fresh Prep Nutty Kale Salad with Goat Cheese and Creamy Maple Dressing is being recalled in Canada because it may contain sesame seeds, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

The recall notice did not state whether any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh Prep Foods Inc.

This salad was sold online. The recalled product is Fresh Prep Nutty Kale Salad with Goat Cheese and Creamy Maple Dressing. No photo was provided on the recall notice page of the recalled product. The salad is packaged in a 240 gram containers. There is no UPC number stamped on the label. The codes on the product are: 111R005.60, 121R006.60, 131R007.60, and 151R009.60. The best by dates that are stamped on the label are 23JA10 (January 10, 2023), 23JA11 (January 11, 2023), 23JA12 (January 12, 2023), and 23JA14 (January 14, 2023).

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to sesame, do not eat it. The recall notice did not state where the sesame may be in the product. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.