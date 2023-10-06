Fresh Start Foods Cantaloupe Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Fresh Start Foods Cantaloupe is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this fruit. The recalling firm is Fresh Start Foods.

The cantaloupe was sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled product is Fresh Start Foods Cantaloupe that is sold in a 3 count package. The UPC number for this item contains these numbers: 6 20868 12079 7. The Julian numbers for this cantaloupe are: 258, 261, 262, 263, 264, 265, 268, 269, and 270.

If you purchased this cantaloupe, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the fruit so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

You should then thoroughly clean your pantry or counter or fridge or wherever you stored this cantaloupe with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogenic bacteria. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this cantaloupe.

If you ate this cantaloupe, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which usually takes 12 to 72 hours to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.