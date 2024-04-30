Queso de Mano PAISA Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Queso de Mano PAISA cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tama Corporation of Doral, Florida.

The recalled product is Queso de Mano PAISA cheese that was only sold in Utah, at Rancho Markets stores. The cheese is packaged in a 24 ounce plastic container. The lot number that is printed on the product container is 2420104. And the best by date for this item is May 16, 2024. The lot code is on the clear plastic lid of the container. The product UPC number is 838795000338. No pictures of the recalled product were included in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when one lab analysis was presumptively positive for the pathogen. A second analysis confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. A batch of 18 cases were shipped by a co-packer of the cheese. The supermarket was immediately notified to account for all product and remove it from store shelves.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.