Freshness Guaranteed Chicken Fried Rice Recalled For Listeria

Freshness Guaranteed Chicken Fried Rice is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Garland Ventures of Garland, Texas.

About 13,842 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The ready to eat item was produced on November 10, 2023. The recalled item is 12 ounce trays containing Freshness Guaranteed Chicken Fried Rice Diced Chicken Meat With Vegetables and Rice in a Savory Soy Sauce. The lot code that is stamped on the product label is WK10CFR. And the best if used by date is 11/10/2024 on the label.

The product has the establishment number EST. P-31993″ that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken fried rice was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered by FSIS during the review of testing results. Those tests showed the product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your refrigerator and freezer to see if you purchased the product. If you did, do not eat it, even if you reheat it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.