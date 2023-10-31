Freshpoint Bix Produce Cantaloupe Recalled For Salmonella

by

Freshpoint Bix Produce Cantaloupe is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Report page and not on the regular call page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this fruit. The recalling firm is Bix Produce Company LLC of Little Canada, Minnesota.

The recalled product is FreshPoint Bix Produce Company Cantaloupe. Sixty one three-packs of this fruit are included in this recall. The Bix lot numbers for the cantaloupe are P2742702-00 and P2741287. The item number is 03143. There are three melons in each bag. The cantaloupe was distributed at the retail level in these states: Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you bought this fruit. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the cantaloupe away in a double wrapped bag inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this cantaloupe and after cleaning.

If you the this fruit, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next six days or so. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.