Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Sheep Milk Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product is associated with an ongoing outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in Europe. The recalling firm is FMA International of Brooklyn, New York.

FMA International imported one case from the affected lot and it was distributed in Oregon to a specialty food distributor. The one case has been accounted for and has been destroyed. It was not sold to any retailers or restaurants.

The recalled product is SAS Fromagerie Ottavi Tome Corse Sheep Milk Cheese that is a circular wheel that weighs about 4 pounds. The lot number for this cheese is VC349, and the expiration date is 07/08/2023. No pictures of this product were provided in the recall notice.

The recall was issued because this cheese is recalled in Europe and there is an ongoing listeriosis outbreak in Europe associated with the cheese. FMA International was notified by the French manufacturer of the cheese and immediately issued the recall.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it and do not distribute it. Return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to manifest. The most serious form of this illness, which affects the elderly, pregnant women, children, and people with compromised immune systems, starts with nausea and diarrhea. Patients then suffer from severe headache, high fever, and muscle aches.