G.O. Lettuces and Romaine Recalled For Possible Deer Feces

G.O. lettuces, lettuce blends, and romaine lettuces are being recalled for possible deer feces contamination. No mention of any illnesses was in the recall notice because it was posted in the FDA’s Enforcement Report page and not on the regular FDA recall page. Deer feces can carry pathogens including the prions that cause chronic wasting disease (although there is no evidence at this time that humans can contract that illness), Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, Giardia, and E. coli. The recalling firm is G.O. Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

There are eight recalled products. They were sold in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. They include lettuces packed into eight configurations.

One, Shredded Romaine with UPC numbers 9120457, 7641269, 8095202, 7166295, and 7599586. The lot codes are 130208, 130209, and 130212. Also recalled is Romaine lettuce random, with UPC numbers 1672815, 1855196, 8950701. 3179397, 4106811, and 3100922. The lot codes are 130212 and 130209. Romaine medium is recalled, with UPC numbers 5087588 and 720840 (this may not be correct because it may be the produce code), and lot codes 130209 and 130212.

Two, Lettuce Salad Blend Monterey is also recalled. The produce code is 404709, with lot codes 130209 and 130212.

Three, Lettuce Blend Romaine Endive and Radicchio is included in this recall, with produce codes 444032 and 444047, and lot codes 130208, 130209, and 130212.

Four, Lettuce Mix with Romaine is recalled, with produce code 421009. The lot code for that product is 130212.

Five, Lettuce Romaine 80/20 is recalled, with produce codes 448007 and 448110. The lot codes for these products are 130209 and 130212.

Six, Lettuce Romaine Blend 50/50 is recalled. The UPC numbers are 3127222, 6862312, and 7663073, and the lot codes are 130209 and 130212.

Seven, Lettuce Romaine All American is included in this recall. The UPC numbers are 8398299, 476709 (this may not be correct because it may be the produce code), 8336156, and 8398281. Lot codes for these products are 130209 and 130212.

Finally, Lettuce Salad Shred Mix with Romaine is recalled. The produce code is 458009 and the UPC number is 7561965. The lot codes for this product are 130209 and 130212.

About 185,000 pounds of these G.O. lettuce mixes are included in this recall. If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container or double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.