Gerber Good Start SoothePro Formula Recalled For Cronobacter

Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula is being recalled for possible Cronobacter contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Perrigo Company of Dublin, Ireland.

No distributed product has tested positive for Cronobacter. And no other products manufactured at the facility or any other Perrigo facilities are included in this recall.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria that can sicken infants, especially premature infants, and can cause serious illness. Symptoms of a cronobacter infection include poor feeding, excessive crying, low energy, and fever. If the infection progresses to meningitis or sepsis, symptoms include grunting breaths, unusual cry, pale skin, rapid breathing or difficulty breathing, fever, refusing food, stiff and jerky movements, a floppy body, cold hands and feet, vomiting, blood in the stool, and jaundice.

Gerber Good Start SoothePro powder infant formula was sold at retailers across the country. The recalled product was sold after March 5, 2023. The lot code and use by date pairs for the various product sizes are:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024

300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024

300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024

300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024

300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024

301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024

301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 30.6 oz:

301357652Z – USE BY 14JUL2024

301457652Z – USE BY 15JUL2024

301557651Z – USE BY 16JUL2024

Gerber Good® Start® SootheProTM 19.4 oz:

301557652Z – USE BY 16JUL2024I

If you purchased any of these products, stop using them immediately. You can throw the infant formula away in a secure trash can or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.