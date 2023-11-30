by

GHGA recalls cantaloupe products for possible Salmonella contamination. They contain recalled Trufresh cantaloupe that are linked to a deadly Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 117 people in the U.S. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is GHGA LLC of Conley, Georgia.

All of the GHGA fresh cut fruit products that contain the recalled cantaloupe have expired, but consumers may have frozen them for later consumption. If you did buy these products and froze them, discard them immediately.

The fresh cut fruit products were sold through Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia; Sprouts stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina; and Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The recalled items are packaged in clear square or round plastic containers that are marked with a sell by date and a lot code.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the FDA web site, along with the lot codes and expiration dates and where the products were sold. They include Fruit Medley, Mixed Melon, Apple Fruit Medley, Assorted Fruit Spears, Fruit Bowl, Cantaloupe Chunks, Fruitful Medley, Small Fruit Tray, and Mixed Melon with Tajin, among others. The latest sell by date for these items was November 8, 2023. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

Please check your refrigerator and freezer carefully to see if you bought these items. If you did, throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you aren’t sure, discard them.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.