Global Vitality Supplements Recalled For Possible E. coli

Two Global Vitality supplements are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement pages instead of the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported. The recalling firm is Global Vitality Inc. of Chandler, Arizona.

The recalled products were distributed to one consignee in California. Almost 3,000 of these bottles are included in this recall. No pictures of the recalled products are available.

The recalled products include Food Research International Pro Kid Support Capsules. This product is packaged in glass bottles, with 90 capsules in each bottle, and 12 bottles per case. The item number on this product label is B6517, the lot number is 9237 and the product number is DRR6517-90VC. The Best By Date for this product is 01/26.

Also recalled is Food Research International Serious Brain Enhancer Capsules that are also packaged in glass bottles. There are 90 capsules per bottle, and 12 bottles per case. The item number that is stamped on the label is B6506, the lot number is 9231, and the product number is DRR6506-90VC. The Best By Date for the item is 10/25.

If you purchased either of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a sealed container or double bag inside a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.