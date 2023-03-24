Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle Recalled For Wheat

by

Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, which contains gluten, that is not declared on the packages required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One illness has been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product; the recall notice did not state whether it was an allergic reaction or celiac. The recalling firm is Second Nature Brands of Madison Heights, Michigan.

The recalled product is Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle that is sold in a 4 ounce pouch. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 711747011562. The lot code/date code combinations that are on the back of the pouch are: SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S. The product was sold nationwide in retail stores and also through online orders.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product, which contains gluten, was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. The problem was apparently caused by cross-contamination at a co-manufacturer.

If you purchased this product in that package size and with that UPC number and those lot and date codes, and you cannot consume wheat, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.