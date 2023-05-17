Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Goldenway International Trader Co. Ltd.

The mushrooms were sold in Ontario and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled product is Golden Mushroom Enoki Mushrooms the is packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic bag with a green label. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 809201 000039 and the code is CE 03 7D.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. More recalls may be issued as a result of the investigation; if this happens, the public will be informed by notices published on the CFIA web site. The government is also making sure that the firm is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grow at refrigerator temperature, and freezing doesn’t destroy this pathogen. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.