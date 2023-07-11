Green Garden Mint Recalled in Canada for Generic E. coli

by

Green Garden Mint is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with generic E. coli. The presence of that pathogen can indicate fecal contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Green Garden.

The recalled product is Green Garden Mint that is packaged in eight pound containers. There is no UPC number for this product, and there are no codes on the item. It was sold in the provinces of Ontario, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick at the retail level.

Generic E. coli is found in the intestinal tract of human and animals. If it is found in ready to eat foods that product should not be consumed. Studies have shown that including the use or portable toilets and hand-washing stations in the field can reduce product contamination with generic E. coli at the pre harvest level.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people can’t access the mint, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.