Hepatitis A Cases at Two Snohomish County Taco Bell Locations

by

A hepatitis A case has been diagnosed in one employee who worked at two Snohomish County Taco Bell locations in Washington state, according to the Snohomish County Health Department. Anyone who ate food from the Taco Bell at 2727 Broadway on May 22 or May 23, 2023, or at the Taco Bell at 303 91st Avenue NE in Lake Stevens on May 23, 2023 may have been exposed and should contact their healthcare provider or public health.

One food worker who teated positive for the virus worked at both locations while infectious. You should check to see if you are vaccinated against or immune to hepatitis A. If you have been vaccinated or if you had the virus in the past you do not need to take further action.

If you are not vaccinated, talk to your doctor about getting a hepatitis A vaccination. This vaccine is most effective if given within two weeks of exposure, so there is some time left. You can get the vaccine from multiple healthcare providers or pharmacies.

It takes between 15 and 50 days after exposure to develop the symptoms of this illness. Most people suffer from fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark colored urine, clay colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the eyes and skin.

Anyone with these symptoms should stay home from work or school and not prepare food or beverages or serve food to anyone. The confirmed case appears to have been infected through international travel. The health department is working with the business to identify other workers who were potentially exposed.