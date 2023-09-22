Hepatitis A Confirmed at Pine Knob Music Theatre Ivy Lounge in MI

by

A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed at the Pine Knob Music Theatre Ivy Lounge, according to the Oakland County Health Department in Michigan. The case was confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Laboratory. That means that anyone who ate food at that venue between August 26 and September 8, 2023, has potentially been exposed to the virus. Tomorrow is the last day to be vaccinated for people who attended the Jason Aldean concert on September 8, 2023.

The Health Division is advising all season members, their guests, and staff who ate food at the Ivy Lounge between August 26 and September 8, 2023 to monitor themselves for the symptoms of hepatitis A and get vaccinated if possible.

Dr. Russel Faust, Oakland County medical director said in a statement, “The window for vaccination to help prevent illness from hepatitis A is through tomorrow for those individuals who attended the Jason Aldean concert and ate at the Ivy Lounge. For anyone who is not vaccinated for hepatitis A, we encourage getting vaccination to protect against future exposures.”

For people who attended the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert, the Arctic Monkeys concert, the Foreigner concert, the Disturbed Concert, the Beck and Phoenix concert, the Pentatonic concert, the Rob Zombie concert, and the Smashing Pumpkins concert, it’s too late to be vaccinated. The hepatitis A vaccination is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure, and those concerts were all more than two weeks ago.

If you do get sick, contact your healthcare provider, because you must report that you have a known hepatitis A exposure. And talk to your doctor about your vaccination status.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. The virus is shed in feces and is spread person to person as well as through contaminated food and drink and by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus is very contagious.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, fatigue, dark urine, light clay-colored stools, and vomiting that is followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes, otherwise known as jaundice. Symptoms an appear from two to six weeks after exposure to the virus, up to 50 days. The average time from infection to symptoms is about one month.

While most people recover from this infection, some, including those with liver disease, a compromised immune system, or a pre-existing severe illness can become sick enough to require hospitalization. People in those groups can progress to liver failure.

If you attended any concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre Ivy Lounge during that time frame and have been sick, see your doctor. You may have contracted the infection at that location.