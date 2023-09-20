Hepatitis A Exposure at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Michigan

by

A suspected case of hepatitis A is associated with the Ivy Lounge at the Pine Knob Music Theatre that is located in Clarkston, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Health Division. Anyone who ate food at that location between August 26 and September 8, 2023 may have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Russel Faust, Oakland County medical director said in a statement, “The risk of transmission in this specific situation is low. If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated. The vaccine can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure.”

Anyone who ate food at that location on September 6 and 8 is still eligible to get vaccinated against this virus. Anyone else needs to monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A. Talk to your doctor about your options.

The concert dates listed on the health alert are the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert on August 26, the Arctic Monkeys concert on August 29, the Foreigner Concert on August 30, the Disturbed concert on September 1, the Beck and Phoenix concert on September 2, the Pentatonix concert on September 3, the Rob Zombie concert on September 5, the Smashing Pumpkins concert on September 6, and the Jason Aldean concert on September 8. 2023.

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by this virus. It is spread person to person and through contaminated food and drink and it is very contagious.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection can take up to 50 days to appear after infection. These symptoms include abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, vomiting, light clay colored stools, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. If you start experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.

Most people recover on their own after this infection, but the problem is that people are contagious for two weeks before they even know they are sick, and can infect others. And people with liver disease, a compromised immune system or those with a severe illness can suffer liver failure after this infection.