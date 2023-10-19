by

Learn how to keep your pets safe this Halloween with tips from veterinarians.org. These Halloween Pet Safety Tips can prevent illness and injury.

First, keep Halloween candy out of reach. Dogs and cats should not eat candy. If your pet goes trick or treating with you or your children, you need to be very aware of this danger.

Put all Halloween treats in a closed jar to keep them away from your pet. Encourage children to discard the wrappers and get them involved. Consider making cooked pumpkin or peanut butter treats if you want your pet to have a snack. But check all labels first to make sure that the peanut butter is xylitol-free, since it is poisonous to dogs.

Raisins, grapes, sultanas, and currents are toxic for dogs and cats. Call your vet immediately if your pet eats any of these items, as they can cause kidney failure. Chocolate is dangerous for pets and can cause heart problems, gastrointestinal issues, and neurological problems. Dark chocolate, baking chocolate, and dry cocoa powder are more harmful than white or milk chocolate.

Candy corn, which is pure sugar, can spike a pet’s blood glucose levels, causing GI upset and health problems. And excessive exposure to sugar can cause cavities and obesity in pets. Xylitol is highly toxic and causes hypoglycemia in dogs, which can kill quickly.

Symptoms of toxicity may not always show up immediately. If your pet has been eating candy, watch for vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, seizures, shaking, hyperactivity, panting, and extreme thirst.

Make sure that costumes you put on your pet are comfortable. And make sure that the costume doesn’t pose a coking hazard with straps or small accessories.

Protect pets from Halloween decorations. Candles and Jack-O-Lanterns are a fire hazard. Use fake candles instead of real ones. Hide electrical cords behind PVC runners so your pets don’t chew on them. Keep glow sticks away from pets, and keep small decorative items off the floor, preferably up on a high shelf that cats can’t reach.

And be aware that raw pumpkin will upset a dog’s stomach. Pumpkin rind can obstruct your pet’s intestinal tract, which can be fatal.

Finally, try to keep anxious pets calm by keeping them away from crowds and excessive noise. Flashing decorations and unusual costumes can also upset them. Create a safe space for your pets, and consider using white noise to mask unusual sounds. Make sure you bring pets inside, since they can run away if they are scared. A calming vest or chews may help; talk to your veterinarian.