Hoyo Beef Sambusa Pasty Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Hoyo Beef Sambusa Pasty is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of thin wire-like metal. About 1,046 pounds of this product are included in this recall. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hoyo, SBC of Bloomington, Minnesota.

The frozen ready to eat products were produced on December 30, 2022 and February 21, 2023. The recalled product is bulk boxes containing 75 pieces of Hoyo Beef Sambusa Ground Beef Pasty with Onions and Spices. The lot codes for this product are N341-S and N333-S. This product has the establishment number “EST. 47424” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The pasties were shipped to schools in Minnesota. They were not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program but were provided through a commercial sale.

The recall was triggered when the firm notified FSIS that a school reported food handlers found thin, wire-like metal on the outside of the product during preparation. The material was not embedded inside the product.

FSIS is concerned that some of this Hoyo Beef Sambusa Pasty product may still been freezers at some schools in the state. Schools are urged not to serve this product. It should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.