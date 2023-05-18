May 18, 2023

Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Recalled For Undeclared Nuts

Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar is being recalled for undeclared hazelnuts, cashew, and/or almonds, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who  is allergic to those nuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this candy bar. The recalling firm is Hu Products of Austin, Texas.

The recall is for Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate bar that is packaged in a 2.1 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 850180006206. The lot code is L2343C, and the best by date is 12/09/2024.

The nuts were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. The recall is limited to that one lot code of the product. The candy was sold nationwide in retail stores and online in the United States.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to cashews, hazelnuts, or almonds, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a sealed trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

 

