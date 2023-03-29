Hy Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal Recalled

by

Hy Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal is being recalled because it contains dairy that is not declared on the label as required by law. One variety of this product is included in this recall. Anyone who is allergic to dairy, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice was posted on a Hy Vee page, not the FDA recall page. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Hy-Vee Inc. of West Des Moines, Iowa.

The recalled product is Hy Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal. It is packaged in a 5.2 ounce cardboard box. The best by date that is included in this recall is FEB 08 24 Y18 that is printed on the top of the box. The UPC number for this product is 0075450085520. No pictures of this product were included in the recall notice.

This skillet meal was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The recall was triggered when the company found that the spice packet included in the meal did not have the dairy allergy listed.

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all of this recalled product from its stores shelves. If you bought this item and cannot consume dairy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.