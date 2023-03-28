Jarman’s Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Methanol Content

by

Jarman’s hand sanitizer is being recalled because it contains methanol. Substantial methanol exposure can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, permanent blindness, and death. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Jarman’s Midwest Cleaning Systems, Inc. of Canton, South Dakota.

People who drink the products as an alcohol substitute, and young children who accidentally ingest these products are most at risk. All people using these products on their hands are also at risk for adverse reactions.

The recalled products include Midwest Cleaning Solutions Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution (3.785 liters bottles) and Clean Pro Supply Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution (3.785 liters, 1 gallon, and 128 fluid ounce bottles). Also recalled is Midwest Cleaning Solutions Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Non-sterile Solution (3.785 liters). The product may have been sold in one gallon clear or white plastic bottles and also in cases with four of the bottles per case.

The company is notifying its distributors by voluntary recall letters, and consumers through this press release. If you purchased any of these Jarman’s hand sanitizer products, stop using them immediately. Dispose of it in accordance with local ordinances, or contact the company to return the products.

If you have had an adverse reaction when using these products, you can contact the FDA to report it. You can complete and submit a report online to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event reporting program.