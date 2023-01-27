Joy Joy’s Ube Spanish Bread Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Joy Joy’s Ube Spanish Bread and other products are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Joy Joy’s Bakery in Lakewood, Washington.

The recalled products were sold at Joy Joy’s Bakery in Lakewood, Washington and also at Fubonn Supermarket in Oregon. The recalled items are Ube Spanish bread, Ube Ensaymada, and Ube Roll. They are packaged in plastic bags or in plastic clear clamshell containers. The items are labeled with Joy Joy’s Bakery sticker. There are no lot codes on these packages. The bakery items were sold between January 15, 2023 and January 25, 2023.

The recalled product labels declare flour as an ingredient, but the label does not specify wheat flour. The Oregon Department of Agriculture discovered the issue and alerted the company through the FDA. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products sold during that time frame, and cannot consume wheat, do not eat them. you can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.