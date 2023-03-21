Kagome Sauces Recalled For Undeclared Soy Allergen

by

Kagome Sauces are being recalled because they may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mutual Trading Co. Inc. of El Monte, California.

There are three sauces included in this recall: Worcester Sauce, Chuno Sauce, and Take out Tonkatsu Sauce. The details are:

The Worcester Sauce is in a 60 fluid ounce plastic bottle, The UPC code is 7676451130, and lot code is 2024.5.26 or before this date.

The Chuno Sauce is in a 10 fluid ounce plastic bottle, The UPC code is 76764423003, and lot code is 2024.4.28 or before this date.

The Take out Tonkatsu Sauce is in a 8 gram plastic bag. The UPC code is 072546242749, and lot code is 2023.7.29 or before this date.

These items were distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, LV, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Washington D.C. through restaurants and some retail stores. These items were distributed through March 16, 2023.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that product containing soy was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of soy. The problem was caused by not indicating that soy was in a second derived ingredient.

Anyone who purchased these Kagome sauces should stop using it and stop serving it to others. You can throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.