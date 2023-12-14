Keep Pets Safe From Holiday Hazards With Tips From FDA

by

Keep pets safe from holiday hazards with these tips from the FDA. There are many smells, sights, and sounds that may be unfamiliar to curious dogs and cats this time of year, and some can be hazardous to your pet’s health.

Salt dough ornaments and homemade play dough can be fatal to pets if eaten. The high salt content is the concern. Make sure that you warn your children to keep these items away from your dog or cats as well. One cup of salt is 48 teaspoons. A pet that weighs 10 pounds can get sick after eating just 1/2 teaspoon of table salt. A 1-1/2 teaspoon dose can be fatal.

Tinsels and ribbons are also problematic. The sparkly and wiggly items look like prey, and they can cause serious stomach and intestinal damage to dogs and cats. Keep tinsel off the tree and collect all ribbons and string after wrapping and after presents are opened.

Some table scraps are also dangerous. Fat trimmings from meats or skin from a roasted turkey or chicken can cause upset stomachs. These items can also cause a potentially life-threatening disease called pancreatitis. The most common symptom of pancreatitis in dogs include vomiting, restlessness, shaking, stomach pain, diarrhea, fever, and weakness. In cats, the symptoms of pancreatitis are more vague, but can include lethargy, reduced appetite, vomiting, weight loss, and diarrhea.

Bones from turkeys or steak can get stuck in a dog’s or cat’s esophagus, stomach, or trachea. Sharp pieces of bone can injure a pet’s mouth, stomach, and esophagus, and can cause severe internal injuries. Wrap table scraps securely and dispose of them in a trash bin that your pets can’t access.

Chocolate is dangerous for both dogs and cats. Complications from consuming chocolate can include liver failure, bleeding disorders, and death. Unsweetened or baking chocolate is the most dangerous.

Mints can cause life-threatening problems for dogs if they contain xylitol, which is a sugar substitute. It is found in candy, chewing gum, some types of peanut butter, and baked goods. Symptoms of xylitol poisoning include vomiting, decreased activity, weakness, staggering, and seizures.

And even snack bags can be dangerous. If your dog or cat gets into a bag and breathes in, the bag can wrap around the nose and mouth, causing suffocation. Make sure that snack bags are closed and put away in a secure cabinet.

Finally, holiday plants can be deadly if ingested. Poinsettieas can irritate a pet’s mouth and stomach. Mistletoe can cause serious illness, but only if your pet eats a large amount. Holly berries and leaves can make your pet sick. Keep them away from pets.

So follow these tips to keep pets safe from dangers during this holiday season.