Kirkland Columbian Cold Brew Coffee recalled For Foreign Material

by

Kirkland Columbian Cold Brew Coffee is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of metal pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. Because this recall was posted on the FDA Enforcement page, and not on the FDA recall page, there is no information about any possible adverse events or injuries. The recalling firm is Berner Foods Inc. of Dakota, Illinois.

The recalled product is Kirkland Signature Columbian Cold Brew Coffee that is ready to drink. The product is packaged in a 12 fluid ounce aluminum can. There are 12 cans in each case. No pictures of the product were provided on the recall notice. About 2,772,852 cans are included in this recall.

The lot number and best if used by date combinations for the product are Lot number 231019 Best If Used By: 10 19 23; Lot number 231020 Best If Used By: 10 20 23; Lot number 231021 Best If Used By: 10 21 23; Lot number 231022 Best If Used By: 10 22 23; Lot number 231023 Best If Used By: 10 23 23; Lot number 231024 Best If Used By; 10 24 23; Lot number 231025 Best If Used By: 10 25 23; Lot number 231026 Best If Used By: 10 26 23; and Lot number 231027 Best If Used By: 10 27 23. This coffee was distributed to these states: Georgia, New Jersey, California, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Colorado, Texas, and Minnesota.

If you purchased this Kirkland Columbian Cold Brew Coffee with those lot number and best by date pairs, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.