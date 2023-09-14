September 14, 2023

Kirkland Signature Tortilla Soup Recalled For Undeclared Gluten

September 14, 2023

Kirkland Signature Tortilla Soup is being recalled for undeclared gluten, despite the label declaring that the item is gluten-free. Anyone who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this soup have been reported to the company to date. Kirkland Signature products are sold at Costco stores.

The ready to eat chicken tortilla soup was produced on July 26, 2023. The recalled product is 2 pound tubs that contain Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Chicken Meat. The use by date that is stamped on the product label is 11/23/23. The lot code, printed on the side of the cup just below the lip, is 1394066. There is no UPC number for this product.

The soup has the establishment number P-18468 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was shipped to retail locations in these states: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

The recall was triggered when the company notified FSIS that laboratory testing found gluten in the soup, which is labeled as gluten-free.

If you purchased this product and can’t consume gluten, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you  can take it back to the store where you  bought it for a full refund.

