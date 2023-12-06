Klickpick Home Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled For Lead

by

Klickpick Home Stainless Steel Children’s Cups are being recalled because they violate the Federal lead content ban. They were sold exclusively at Amazon from March 2023 through September 2023 for about $20.00 for the set of two, and $30.00 for the complete set of four cups. The recalling firm is Shree Ashtavinayak LLC, dba Klickpick Home, of Throop, Pennsylvania. The cups were manufactured in China.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recall is for 8 ounce and 12 ounce KlickPIck Home Stainless Steel Children’s Cups. The sets of two ounce and eight ounce cups were sold in six different color combinations. They are black/white/gray/blue, pink/teal/purple/green, and aqua blue/green/peach/pink. The cups have matching silicone straws, a spill-proof lid, and one straw brush. “KPH” is printed on the front bottom of the cups.

The problem is that the bottom exterior of the cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that excess the ban levels. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause serious health problems including reduced IQ and learning disabilities. There is no safe level of lead consumption.

And the lid can crack and break during use, which produces sharp edges and small parts. This poses a laceration and choking hazard.

If you purchased this product, immediately take it away from children. You can contact Klickpick Home for a full refund. The manufacturer and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly about this recall.