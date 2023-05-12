Lancaster Foods Spinach Added to Leafy Greens Listeria Recall

by

Lancaster Foods Spinach is being added to the leafy greens Listeria monocytogenes recall that was issued by the company on May 5, 2023. The previously recalled products include certain lots of Robinson Fresh Kale Greens, Lancaster Chopped Kale, Giant Curly Leaf Spinach, Robinson Fresh Collard Greens, and Giant Collard Greens. All of these products are past their best by dates.

The recalled product is Lancaster Foods Curly Leaf Spinach that is packaged in a 12 pack 10 ounce bags. The item number is 41714, the UPC number for the product is 8-13055-01145-3, and the best if used by date is April 29, 2023.

The recall was triggered when the company was notified that a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division tested positive for the pathogen. These items were distributed at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

No other products distributed by Lancaster Food have been recalled in connection with this issue. If you purchased this Lancaster Foods Spinach, or any of the recalled leafy greens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after discarding the greens. and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.