Robinson fresh leafy greens, including kale, spinach, and collard greens, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products are expired, but the recall was issued to inform the public. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Lancaster Foods.

The recalled products include Robinson Fresh Kale Greens that are packaged in eight pack 16 ounce containers. The item number is 00682, the UPC number is 0-95829-60015-9, and the best if used by date is May 1, 2o23. Also recalled is Robinson Fresh Kale Greens in six pack 32 ounce bags. The item number is 00619, the UPC number is 0-95829-60016-6, and the best if used by date is May 1, 2023. Lancaster Chopped Kale is also recalled. It is sold in 20 pack 4 ounce bags, with item number 55423, no UPC number, and the best if used by date May 1, 2023.

Giant Curly Leaf Spinach is recalled. It is packaged in 12 pack 8 ounce plastic bags, with item number 78983, UPC number 6-88267-09813-0, and best if used by date April 29, 2023. Robinson Fresh Collard Greens are also recalled. That item is packaged in 8 pack 16 ounce containers, with time number 00684, UPC number 0-95829-60006-7, and best if used by date May 1, 2023. Finally, Giant Collard Greens are recalled. That item is packaged in eight pack 16 ounce bags, with item number 01907, UPC number 6-88267-05311-5, and best if used by date of May 1, 2023.

The recalled products was initiated after the company was notified that a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens with a Best if Used by date of May 1, 2023 that was collected by the New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division teated positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

You can see pictures of these greens at the FDA web site. If you bought any of these products, do not use them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Clean out your refrigeraor with a mild bleach solution after discarding the greens, and if you ate them, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days.