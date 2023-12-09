Lara’s Bakery 3 Pan de Racho Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Lara’s Bakery 3 Pan de Racho, Panque (pound cake), and Pan Surtido are being recalled for the allergens sesame seed, coconut, soy, wheat, milk, and egg that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Lara’s Bakery 3 LLC of Marshalltown, Iowa.

These items were distributed in the states of Iowa and Wisconsin by direct delivery to retail looters. The recalled products are Pan de Racho, Panque, and Pan Surtido (Concha, Cema, Polvoron, Flan, Chocoflan, Tres Leches, Tostado de Guatemala, Pan de Guatemala, Canasta, Garibaldi, Marianas, Muffin, Pan Fino, Pastel de Glass, Pan de Trigo, Puerco, Bolillo, Telera).

Pan de Racho is individually packed. It contains sesame seeds and the package has colorful pink stripes. It is packaged in a clear plastic bag. Panque is in a clear plastic bag. And Flan, Chocoflan, and Tres Leches are packed in clear containers and are labeled. Pan Surtido in in metal trays. The products were sold through November 28, 2023. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items and you cannot consume sesame seed, coconut, soy, wheat, milk, or egg, do not eat them. You can throw the products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.