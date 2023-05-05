Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Lay’s Classic Potato Chips are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay of Plano, Texas.

The recall was issued because of a consumer complaint. The chips may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips.

The recalled items include Lay’s Classic Party Size Potato Chips that are packaged in 13 ounce bags. The UPC number for this product is 028400310413. The product must have both the Guaranteed Fresh date date 18 Jul 2023 766310622 and any one of these manufacturing codes: 105 04:55, 105 04:56, 105 04:57, 105 04:58, 105 04:59, 105 05:00, 105 05:01, or 105 05:02 to be included in this recall.

Also recalled is Lay’s Classic Mix and Match Potato Chips that are packaged in 15-5/8 ounce containers. The UPC number for that product is 0028400720151. The product must have both the Guaranteed Fresh date of 18 Jul 2023 766310618 and any one of these manufacturing codes: 105 04:55, 105 04:56, 105 04:57, 105 04:58, 105 04:59, 105 05:00, 105 05:01, or 105 05:02 to be part of this recall.

The potato chips were distributed to grocery stores, club and convenience stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. They were for sale from April 16, 2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these items with those dates and numbers, and cannot consume milk, don’t eat them. You can throw them away, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.