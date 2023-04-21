Lazeez Shawarma Hot Sauce Recalled For Bacillus Cereus

by

Lazeez Shawarma Hot Sauce is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus bacteria. The product was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company or the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Lazeez Shawarma.

Bacillus cereus can cause illness within 6 to 15 hours after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. It is commonly associated with fried rice, and causes “fried rice syndrome.” The bacteria produces a toxin that is not destroyed by heat, so cooking food that contains this microbe will not make it safe to eat. Symptoms of this type of food poisoning include vomiting and diarrhea.

The recalled product is Lazeez Shawarma Hot Sauce with no brand name that is packaged in variable size containers. There is no UPC number on this product or on the case. All units made from March 8, 2023 up to and including March 18, 2023 are included in this recall. The hot sauce was sold in Ontario. No photo of the product was included in the recall notice.

If you have this hot sauce product in your kitchen, do not use it and do not serve it to people. You can throw it away in a sealed container in a secure trash can, or you can return it to your supplier.