Lipari Ground Cumin Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Lipari Ground Cumin is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lipari Foods of Warren, Michigan.

The cumin was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recalled product is Lipari Ground Cumin that is packaged in a 6 ounce clear plastic tub. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 094776212620, and the lot code for this item is 220914601. The best before date for this item is 09/2024.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development were alerted that a sample of the cumin that was collected by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tested positive for Salmonella; the company was then informed about the problem. The cumin was manufactured by International Food. The company is working with the FDA to make sure that all of this product is recalled.

If you purchased this spice, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the ground cumin away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.