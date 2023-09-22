LittleOak Infant Formula Products Not Approved For Sale in Canada

by

LittleOak Infant Formula products are not approved for sale in Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). These products are made with natural goat milk. Last week, the FDA warned American parents against using these products because the company did not submit premarket notification to the government about the products safety and nutritional adequacy.

The company has not submitted the required pre-market submission to Canadian officials either, so these products have not been evaluated to make sure they meet Canadian food safety and nutritional standards and regulations. The infant formula products also do not meet Canadian labelling and composition requirements.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation. That may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalled products will be listed on the CFIA recall web page.

These products were sold online. The recalled items are all LittleOak brand. And all codes of these products are included in this recall. The UPC numbers for all products are “to be determined.”

The recalled items include Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk sold in 800 gram containers, Infant Formula made with Natural Goat Milk sold in 150 gram packages (6 units of 30 grams each) is also recalled, along with Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat Milk sold in 800 gram containers. Finally, Follow-on Formula made with Natural Goat milk that is packaged in 150 gram containers (6 units of 30 grams each) is included in this recall.

If you bought any of these items, do not feed them to your children. Stores should not sell, serve, or distribute them. If you bought any of these LittleOak Infant Formula products, you can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can return them for a refund.