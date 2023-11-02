Malichita Cantaloupes Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Malichita cantaloupes are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this fruit. The recalling firm is Fruits et Légumes Gaétan Bono.

The cantaloupes were sold at the retail level in these provinces: Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled product is Malichita cantaloupes in variable sizes. There is no UPC number on this product. The cantaloupes were sold between October 22, 2023 and November 1, 2023, inclusive.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is being launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA web site.

Food contaminated with Salmonella will not look different, and the texture will be the same. In addition, this pathogen does not change the taste or aroma of the food.

If you bought these cantaloupes, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you did eat these cantaloupes, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.