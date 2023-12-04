Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins are being recalled because they may continue milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recall notice states that the recall is for a “very limited” number of units. The recalling firm is Manischewitz of Bayonne, New Jersey.

These candies were distributed to stores nationwide, mostly in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut during the weeks of September 26, 2023 through November 28, 2023. Only packages bearing the lot code described below are included in this recall.

The recalled product is Manischewitz Dark Chocolate Coins that are packaged in individual 0.53 ounce gold wrapper containers in a blue netting. The UPC number for this individual item is 072700200387, while the display box UPC number is 072700200356. The lot number for the recalled product is 2283.

The problem is that some of these candies that are labeled Dark Chocolate Coins actually contain Milk Chocolate Coins. The Milk Chocolate Coins are in gold foil with a blue netting, and the Dark Chocolate Coins are in silver foil with a red netting. The company immediately informed all retailers who had bought this lot code about this recall and told them to inspect their inventory and remove any of the recalled products from their store shelves.

If you bought this product with that UPC number and lot code and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.