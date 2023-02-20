Maple Dale Cheddar Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Maple Dale Cheddar Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Maple Dale Cheese.

The recalled product is Maple Dale Cheese Company 1 year old Cheddar cheese. It is packaged in 235 gram plastic wrapped amounts. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 23164 22235 6. The codes on the product are: VAT# 211227 BEST BEFORE 23AU21 and

VAT# 211197 BEST BEFORE 23AU21.

This cheese was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to more recalls. If this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA web site. The government is ensuring that the company is removing this recalled cheese from the marketplace.

If you bought this cheddar cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with tis, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon warm water to kill any bacteria. This pathogen can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the cheese.