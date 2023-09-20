Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake Recalled For Peanuts

by

David’s Cookies Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake is being recalled because the product contains peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is David’s Cookies.

The cake was sold at Walmart stores across the country. The recall is because 960 units of Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake were mislabeled with the label used on the Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake. The name of the Chocolate Chip Cake does not have peanuts as a key ingredient, and doesn’t declare the peanut allergen warning on the label.

The recalled cake is packaged in a 7 ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot number BS23212 that is printed on the top of the package. The problem was caused by an issue at the company’s labeling and packaging stage.

Walmart has blocked all of both types of cake from distribution centers and store registers, so no consumer is able to by either of these products.

If you bought this item with that lot number, and you are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cake away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.