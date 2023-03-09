Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking System Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking System is being recalled because it can pose a fire hazard. The insulation coating on the stove can ignite while it is being used. There has been one report of insulation igniting, but no injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Monoprice Inc. of Brea, California. The product was manufactured in China.

About 3,780 units of this cooking system were sold in the United States. They were sold at these online outlets: monoprice.com, amazon.com, walmart.com, ebay.com, buy.com, newegg.com, shopping.google.com, and target.com from March 2019 through September 2022 for about $45.00.

The recall is for Monoprice Pure Outdoor Cooking Systems. The product is made up of a 1-liter cooking pot with a lid, a pot support, base legs, and a carrying bag. The system is fueled by an isobutane-propane canister. It is eight inches long and five inches wide when it is collapsed into the pot. The product is metal gray, with a dark gray insulation covering the pot. The Pure Outdoor logo is printed on the insulation. You can see pictures of the carrying case and what the product looks like when it is collapsed into the bag at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Contact Monoprice for a full refund. In addition, Monoprice is contacting all purcharers of this product directly.