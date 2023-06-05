Nature’s Pick Cubed Butternut Squash Recalled For Listeria

by

Nature’s Pick Cubed Butternut Squash is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is The Produce Counter.

The recalled product is Nature’s Pick Cubed Butternut Squash that is packaged in 400 gram plastic clamshell cases. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 81548 00070 9. And the best before date on the product is BEST BEFORE 2023MA30. This squash was sold in Ontario at the retail level.

If you purcahed this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the squash away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

After you discard the squash, you should clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling this product and after cleaning.

If you ate this squash, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. if you do get sick, see your doctor.