Nuba Carob Drink Recalled in Canada For Possible Botulism

by

Nuba Carob drink is being recalled in Canada for possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. This pathogen produces the botulism toxin that can be deadly. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nubia Food and Beverage Inc.

The beverage was sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Quebec at the retail level and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories. The recalled product is Nuba Carob drink that is packaged in 750 milliliter glass bottles. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 6 28504 60015 3. The code on this product is 2203151, and the best by date is 09/30/23.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities. The government is conducting a food safety investigation that may lead to the recall of other products. If this happens the recall will be posted on the CFIA web page.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of expression, fixed or unreactive pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, slurred speech, difficulty speaking, and a change in voice. There is an antidote to this toxin, but it must be given in an IV in a hospital setting.