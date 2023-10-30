Olymel Extra Lean Celebrity Ham Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Olymel Extra Lean Celebrity Ham is being recalled for lack of inspection. The ham, which was imported from Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, was not presented for import reinspection at the United States border. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Olymel, the importer of record.

About 11,016 pounds of this ready to eat ham product are included in this recall. The recalled product is 12 pound vacuum packed red cross hatch packages that contain Olymel Extra Lean Celebrity Ham 96% Fat Free Imported Ham Water Added. The lot codes that are printed on the side of the ham packaging are 23208, 23212, or 23221.

The hams have the Canadian establishment number 180 that is printed inside the Canadian inspection mark that is stamped on the product label. The hams were shipped to distributors and retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. FSIS inspectors determined that the product was not presented for reinspection. The USDA will conduct retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the ham is no longer available for purchase.

FSIS is concerned that some of these hams may be in consumers’ or retailers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check your refrigerator or freezer carefully to see if you purchased this ham. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the ham away in a sealed container or double bagged package in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.