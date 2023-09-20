Organic Butternut Squash at Costco Recalled For Possible E. coli

by

Organic Butternut Squash sold at certain Costco stores in four states is being recalled for possible E. coli O45 contamination, according to a notice issued by Safeway Fresh Foods. Anyone who eats this product if it isn’t thoroughly cooked could get sick. The recall notice did not say whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Safeway Fresh Foods of Vineland, New Jersey.

The product with this specific date code was sold only in Costco stores that are located in these cities: Washington DC; Gaithersburg, Frederick, Columbia, Wheaton, and Owings Mills in Maryland; Robinson and Homestead in Pennsylvania; and Fairfax, Sterling, Pentagon City, Leesburg, and Charlottesville in Virginia. The recall was triggered because E. coli O45 was found in a single sample of this butternut squash during routine testing that was conducted by the company’s lab.

The product recalled by Safeway Fresh Foods is Organic Butternut Squash that has the date code of 09/19/2023. The Costco item number is 20522. The squash was sold between September 7 and September 15, 2023.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you cook it first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination with surfaces in your kitchen, utensils, and other foods that will be eaten uncooked. You can throw the squash away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can occur a few days, up to a week, after infection. Most people suffer from severe and painful abdominal cramps along with diarrhea that is bloody. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.