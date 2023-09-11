Paqui 2023 One Chip Challenge Recalled For Adverse Reactions

by

Paqui 2023 One Chip Challenge is being recalled in Canada because people have reported adverse reactions after eating the snack. The recall notice did not state what the adverse reactions were. The recall was triggered by the company. The recalling firm is Amplify Snack Brands Inc.

This item is a very spicy snack that is made with the Carolina Reaper chili pepper and the Naga Viper chili pepper. According to NBC News, a teen, who lived in Boston, died after suffering complications after allegedly eating this product. A company spokesperson told NBC News, “While the Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, we have seen an increase in teen usage of the product. We care about all of our consumers and have made the decision to remove the product from shelves. We are actively working with our retailers and are offering refunds for any purchases of our single-serve one chip challenge product.” There is no information on the FDA web site about a recall.

The challenge is a marketing concept daring people to eat a chip and then waiting as long as they can before eating or drinking something to relieve the painful burning sensation. The label does contain a warning that children, pregnant women, people with health issues, and those who are sensitive to spicy foods, nightshades, or capsaicin should not eat this product. Both peppers have Scoville scale heat units, which are a measure of the spiciness, of more than 1.4 million, up to 2.2 million. A jalapeño pepper has a Scoville unit of 2500 to 8500.

Serious health complications after eating the Carolina Reaper pepper have been reported, according to the National Library of Medicine. Myocardial infarction (heart attack), esophageal rupture, and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome have been diagnosed after consuming this chili pepper.

The recalled product is Paqui 2023 One Chip Challenge that is packaged in a 6 gram container shaped like a coffin. There is one chip in each container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 10002 65040 6. All codes of this item are included in this recall. It was sold nationally in Canada at the retail level.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Anyone experiencing any adverse reactions after eating this product should see a doctor.