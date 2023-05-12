Park Street Deli Boneless Pork Products Recalled

by

Park Street Deli and marketside boneless pork products are being recalled because they were not presented for import reinspection into the United States. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc, the importer of record, that is located in Ontario, Canada. The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel.

About 40,763 pounds of the raw, boneless pork products are included in this recall. They were further processed by another company into barbecue pork products. They include:

16 ounce plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115 and Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123 and Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114 and Use By 07/08/23 stamped on the packages.

16 ounce plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115 and Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123 and Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114 and Use By 07/08/23 printed on the packages.

16 ounce plastic packages containing “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116 and Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117 and Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122 and Use By 09/04/23 stamped on the packages

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 4800” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

Please check your freezer to see if you have these recalled products. If you do, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.